Patriots Reportedly Won’t Trade Kendrick Bourne Despite Offers

The New England Patriots reportedly turned down offers for Kendrick Bourne ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Despite getting calls from “multiple teams” on the wide receiver, the Patriots are not trading Bourne, according to a report from theScore’s Jordan Schultz.

Multiple teams have called about him, but I?m told NE will not make a deal for Bourne at the deadline. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 1, 2022

Bourne’s name frequently appeared in trade rumors in recent weeks, with his 2021 production and affordable contract making him a desirable target for receiver-needy teams. But the Patriots are holding onto the 27-year-old, who is signed through next season.

Bourne was buried on the depth chart to open this season after a tumultuous training camp that included a practice ejection and a preseason benching, but his role has increased in recent weeks. In Sunday’s win over the New York Jets, he played a season-high 54 offensive snaps, third-most in his position group behind Jakobi Meyers and rookie Tyquan Thornton. Fellow trade candidate Nelson Agholor played just 19 snaps.

Starter DeVante Parker suffered a knee injury on the Patriots’ first offensive play and did not return, but he reportedly is not expected to miss extended time.

Targeting Bourne has been an effective strategy for the Patriots this season, as 10 of his 13 touches (11 catches, two carries) have resulted in first downs. He’s seen just one target in each of his last three appearances, however, and has not recorded multiple receptions in a game since Week 3. Bourne is averaging 2.1 targets per game this season, down from 4.1 in 2021, when he caught 55 passes for 800 yards and five touchdowns. His numbers so far as the Patriots approach the halfway point of the 2022 campaign: 15 targets, 11 catches, 156 yards, no touchdowns.