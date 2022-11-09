Patriots Rookie Check-In: How Are First-Year Players Performing?

In his final meeting with reporters before the Patriots’ bye week, head coach Bill Belichick offered a midseason progress report on New England’s rookie class.

The gist: some positive signs so far, but the real conclusions will be drawn over the next two months.

“I think our rookie class has been attentive,” Belichick said in a video conference. “They’ve tried to, I think, really learn, be coachable and take the information and instruction that they’ve gotten from their coaches and also from their teammates. They have a long way to go. We’re kind of around the halfway point of the regular season. When you take a look and compile the preseason, training camp and all that on to it, we’re well past that. These guys have played a lot of football. They have improved.

“But of course, the biggest games are yet to come. There’ll be more challenges, and more difficult challenges going forward than what they’ve had already. So how good they are or aren’t, or how they respond or don’t respond, for all rookies in the league — not just our rookies of course, but everybody’s — will be a big question mark. It’ll be a big question to be answered for each of them individually and their teams of how they perform in the second half of the year.

“(Do) they hit the proverbial rookie wall, or level off, or do they build on the experience and the things that they’ve learned already this year to grow and become better and contribute more in the latter part of the year? I think we’ve seen plenty examples of both. So, we’ll see how all that plays out.”

Here’s a rundown of how each Patriots rookie has fared thus far. Those without Pro Football Focus grades listed have not played enough offensive or defensive snaps to qualify.

LG Cole Strange (first round)

PFF grade: 50.2 (63rd of 81)

That rookie wall Belichick referenced? Strange has careened headlong into it over the last two weeks. Without injured veteran center David Andrews next to him, the controversial first-round pick was benched in back-to-back games, putting his spot in the starting lineup in jeopardy. Strange said his demotions were due to poor fundamentals, which were evident on some of his poor run-blocking plays in last week’s win over Indianapolis. If the Patriots choose to stick with Strange rather than replacing him with converted tackle Isaiah Wynn, they’ll need to hope getting the uber-experienced Andrews back from his concussion can help stablize his game. The Chattanooga product hasn’t been dominant at any point this season, but he was not a liability until recently. The Patriots need to hope Andrews’ impending return from his concussion coupled with some bye-week tweaks can get Strange back on track.