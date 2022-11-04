Patriots Rule Out Three Offensive Starters For Week 9 Colts Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots will be without three key offensive starters when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

New England on Friday ruled out center David Andrews, right tackle Marcus Cannon and receiver DeVante Parker for the Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Neither Parker nor Andrews practiced all week — with Andrews now missing six straight practices — while Cannon missed the last two session after practicing Wednesday.

Running back Damien Harris sat out the last two days but returned Friday as a limited participant. He and cornerback Jack Jones, who did not practice Friday, both are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to an illness.

Here’s the full Friday Patriots injury report:

OUT

C David Andrews — Concussion (DNP)

T Marcus Cannon — Concussion (DNP)

WR DeVante Parker — Knee (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore — Knee (LP)

S Kyle Dugger — Ankle (LP)

RB Damien Harris — Illness (LP)

CB Jack Jones — Illness (DNP)

RB Pierre Strong — Hamstring (LP)

LB Josh Uche — Hamstring (LP)

DL Deatrich Wise — Ankle (LP)

The Colts also are in tough shape.