Patriots Rumors: David Andrews Injury Actually Might Not Be That Serious

After the Patriots’ dramatic 10-3 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that center David Andrews could miss the rest of the season due to a serious thigh injury.

But did Rapoport jump the gun?

Andrews left Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium and appeared to be in significant pain. He was ruled out after halftime and wasn’t spotted in New England’s locker room during postgame media availability.

However, Patriots radio broadcaster Scott Zolak on Monday indicated Andrews’ injury might not be as bad as initially feared.

“I think it’s a bad report,” he said during 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show. ” … And I think Andrews might be back quicker than people think. … That guy will be playing soon. He’ll be back.”

In fact, Zolak said Andrews has a chance to play in this Thursday night’s road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I wouldn’t rule him out for Thursday,” Zolak said. “Wouldn’t surprise me with this guy. … I bet he’ll be ruled day-to-day.”