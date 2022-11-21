Patriots Rumors: David Andrews Injury Actually Might Not Be That Serious

After the Patriots’ dramatic 10-3 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that center David Andrews could miss the rest of the season due to a serious thigh injury.
But did Rapoport jump the gun?
Andrews left Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium and appeared to be in significant pain. He was ruled out after halftime and wasn’t spotted in New England’s locker room during postgame media availability.
However, Patriots radio broadcaster Scott Zolak on Monday indicated Andrews’ injury might not be as bad as initially feared.
“I think it’s a bad report,” he said during 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show. ” … And I think Andrews might be back quicker than people think. … That guy will be playing soon. He’ll be back.”
In fact, Zolak said Andrews has a chance to play in this Thursday night’s road game against the Minnesota Vikings.
“I wouldn’t rule him out for Thursday,” Zolak said. “Wouldn’t surprise me with this guy. … I bet he’ll be ruled day-to-day.”
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t provide an update on Andrews during his Monday morning Zoom call. We likely will learn more about Andrews’ status as the week progresses, potentially as soon as Monday afternoon.
But Andrews isn’t the only banged-up member of New England’s offensive line. Guard/tackle Isaiah Wynn suffered a foot injury Sunday and reportedly could miss some time.
The Patriots will practice Tuesday in Foxboro, Mass., before traveling to Minnesota on Wednesday. Kickoff with the Vikings is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.