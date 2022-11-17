Patriots Rumors: Pats Sign Ex-Tight End To Play New Position

The New England Patriots reportedly are signing a former Detroit Lions tight end to their practice squad. But not to play tight end.

Hunter Thedford, who was with Detroit during the 2021 offseason and also played tight end for the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers, is converting to offensive tackle for New England, according to a report Wednesday from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Thedford gained 30 pounds over the last six months to prepare for his position switch, per Pelissero’s report. The 25-year-old’s USFL bio listed him at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, so he had solid size even before his recent weight gain. But 290 pounds still is lean for an NFL tackle.

Thedford’s signing adds depth at a position of weakness for the Patriots, who entered the week with three tackles on their 53-man roster (Trent Brown, Isaiah Wynn and Yodny Cajuste) and none on their practice squad. Marcus Cannon, who started two games at right tackle, is on injured reserve and must sit out at least the next three games. The Patriots have yet to find a viable solution at that position, with Wynn, Cannon and Cajuste all taking turns in the starting lineup.

This isn’t the first time the Patriots have used a position change to beef up their O-line depth. Before the season, they converted longtime practice squadder Bill Murray from defensive tackle to offensive guard. Murray has spent all season on the P-squad and was elevated to the gameday roster for the Patriots’ Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Thedford also began his college career on the defensive line, transitioning to tight end before his sophomore season at SMU. He later transferred to Utah as a senior. Thedford primarily was used as a blocker at both schools, totaling just five catches for 48 yards over three seasons as an offensive player.