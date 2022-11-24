Patriots’ Trent Brown Has Strong Reaction To Von Miller Knee Injury

Trent Brown reportedly won’t have to deal with Von Miller next week, but the Patriots tackle by no means is happy about what happened to the Bills star Thursday afternoon.

Miller suffered a knee sprain during the first half of Buffalo’s road game against the Detroit Lions, according to multiple reports. The stud pass-rusher is expected to miss an extended period of time, including next Thursday night’s huge game in New England.

Miller’s injury, which occurred on the FieldTurf at Detroit’s Ford Field, drew strong reactions from players around the NFL, including Brown.

“Get rid of turf!!” he tweeted.

Free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also called on the NFL to ban artificial turf surfaces.

GET RID OF TURF. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 24, 2022

Miller is one of the best defensive players in football. The 33-year-old entered Week 12 with eight sacks and 20 combined tackles, and also ranked as the No. 10 edge defender on Pro Football Focus.