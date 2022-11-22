Patriots Tuesday Injury Report: Great News On David Andrews

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots only had one player who missed practice Tuesday, and it wasn’t David Andrews.

New England’s starting center was a limited participant in practice due to a thigh injury. Initial reports after Sunday’s home win over the New York Jets indicated Andrews could miss the rest of the season, but subsequent reporting suggests the offensive captain could return sooner than expected. Andrews appeared to be moving relatively well during the media portion of Tuesday’s practice in Foxboro.

Four other players were limited. The only absence was tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn, who is dealing with a foot injury and reportedly could miss some time.

Here’s the full Patriots injury report for Tuesday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OL Isaiah Wynn — Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews — Thigh

CB Marcus Jones — Ankle

WR DeVante Parker — Knee

LB Josh Uche — Hamstring

LB Anfernee Jennings — Back

The Patriots will travel to Minnesota on Wednesday before facing the Vikings on Thursday night. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.