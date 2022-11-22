Patriots Tuesday Injury Report: Great News On David Andrews

The Patriots had five players limited in practice

2 hours ago

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots only had one player who missed practice Tuesday, and it wasn’t David Andrews.

New England’s starting center was a limited participant in practice due to a thigh injury. Initial reports after Sunday’s home win over the New York Jets indicated Andrews could miss the rest of the season, but subsequent reporting suggests the offensive captain could return sooner than expected. Andrews appeared to be moving relatively well during the media portion of Tuesday’s practice in Foxboro.

Four other players were limited. The only absence was tackle/guard Isaiah Wynn, who is dealing with a foot injury and reportedly could miss some time.

Here’s the full Patriots injury report for Tuesday:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OL Isaiah Wynn — Foot

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews — Thigh
CB Marcus Jones — Ankle
WR DeVante Parker — Knee
LB Josh Uche — Hamstring
LB Anfernee Jennings — Back

The Patriots will travel to Minnesota on Wednesday before facing the Vikings on Thursday night. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
