Penguins’ Kris Letang Suffers Another Stroke, Out Indefinitely

Kris Letang is recovering after suffering a stroke Monday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins made the announcement Wednesday, noting Letang will be out indefinitely. The defenseman is not “experiencing any lasting effects,” and “will continue to undergo a series of tests over the next week.”

Letang made the training staff aware of his symptoms Monday before being taken to the hospital where he got the results of the testing he underwent.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” Letang said in a statement released by the Penguins, “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family, and the fans know that I am OK. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Letang suffered a stroke back in 2014 and missed over two months.

The Penguins revealed there will not be another update on Letang until the testing is complete. The good news for the 35-year-old, though, is that this does not appear to be career-threatening.