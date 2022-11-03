Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Sternly Brushes Off Astros’ Game 4 No-Hitter

One day after launching five home runs at Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies’ bats were nowhere to be found.

Philadelphia’s offense went silent in World Series Game 4, which concluded with a series-tying, 5-0 win by Houston. “Silent” is probably putting it mildly, as the National League champions didn’t record a single hit Wednesday night in their home ballpark. Four Astros pitchers, including 25-year-old starter Cristian Javier, combined to throw only the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic.

Kyle Schwarber probably spoke for the rest of his Phillies teammates after he was asked how it felt to rewrite the baseball record books.

“Yeah, I really don’t give a (expletive),” Schwarber told reporters, per a clip shared on Twitter by NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Nope, move on to tomorrow. It’s cool. We’ll be in the history books, I guess.”

Quickly turning the page definitely was the right course of action by Philadelphia, as one could argue Thursday night’s game in the City of Brotherly Love is a must-win for the Phillies. If Schwarber and company drop Game 5 and head back to Houston down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, winning two consecutive ballgames at Minute Maid Park will be an arduous task.