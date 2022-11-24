Portugal Vs. Ghana Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Portugal and Ghana will open up Group H action in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, who parted ways with Machester United on Tuesday, will take the field alongside the Portugal squad against Ghana, who makes their return after failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

“This group is united and keen to win this competition,” Ronaldo told reporters at the Al Shahaniya Sports Club, according to ESPN. “Everybody wants to play, and this is something I like to see in a squad. The ambition is really high. … I am an ambitious player. I would love to win this World Cup. It would be magical, it would be spectacular, a dream.”

Portugal enters the contest as the heavy favorite with -245 odds, while Ghana walks in as a massive underdog at +750, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is favored amongst all players to score at any time within the game, with +120 odds and +330 to serve as the opening scorer.

Here?s how to watch Portugal vs. Ghana online and on TV.

When: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FUBO TV — free trial | FOX