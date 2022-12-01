Prince William, Princess Kate Attend Celtics-Heat Game In Boston

Wednesday’s rematch of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat had some royal flavor, as the Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance at TD Garden.

Prince William and Princess Kate were seated courtside for the game, and were joined by Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, Celtics legend Tom “Satch” Sanders, Boston mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey.

Royalty at TD Garden @RoyalFamily ? pic.twitter.com/vf9E893Of6 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 1, 2022

The Prince and Princess are on a three-day visit to Boston, which will conclude Friday when President Joe Biden will arrive in the city to attend a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.