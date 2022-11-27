Rams Coach Sean McVay Gets Smoked In Face By Own Player

As if the season wasn’t bad enough for head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

McVay had a tough start to his Sunday, taking a hard hit from one of his own players early in the Rams’ Week 12 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Rams coach accidently got in the way of reserve tight end Roger Carter Jr., who was quickly running onto the field as a member of Los Angeles’ punt return unit. Carter Jr. was putting his helmet on while jogging onto the field, while McVay strolled in front of him before catching a helmet to the left side of his face.

Oof, Rams HC Sean McVay was hit in the head by one of his player's helmets on accident while on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/z4T6hiBAaR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 27, 2022

The FOX broadcast reported that a team trainer checked on McVay following the incident with everything turning out to be just fine.

Outside of a large bruise to his cheek from Sunday, McVay’s received quite the bruise to his ego with such an ugly season from the defending Super Bowl champions. Los Angeles entered Sunday’s game with a 3-7 record, starting third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins following injuries to starter Matthew Stafford and backup John Wolford. The Rams will also be without star wideout Cooper Kupp for the time being after he was placed on injured reserve.

Taking on the 8-2 Chiefs, McVay can only hope that shot to the face is as bad as its going to get for him and the Rams.