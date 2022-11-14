Rams’ Sean McVay Offers Bleak Outlook On Cooper Kupp’s Injury

Week 10 wasn’t a flat-out disaster for the Rams, but it was pretty darn close.

Los Angeles received bad news before its divisional matchup with Arizona, as Matthew Stafford was unable to go at SoFi Stadium due to a concussion. And as backup quarterback John Wolford tried to will the reigning Super Bowl champions to a win Sunday, Stafford’s favorite target sustained an injury of his own.

Kupp injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ eventual 27-17 loss and did not return to the game after he made his way to the locker room with the assistance of LA’s medical staff. The injury appeared to be serious at first glance and head coach Sean McVay suggested as much after his team dropped to 3-6 on the season.

“It didn’t look good. It didn’t sound good,” McVay told reporters, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

Fortunately for Kupp and the Rams, it appears there’s still hope that the Super Bowl LVI MVP isn’t lost for the season. According to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, initial testing on Kupp’s ankle revealed the superstar wide receiver avoided “the worst-case scenario” with his injury. However, Rodrigue noted the situation is subject to change as Kupp undergoes more testing in the coming days.

With the loss to the Cardinals, the Rams dropped to the 13th spot in the NFC standings. Los Angeles will try to halt its win streak at three Sunday when it visits the 3-7 New Orleans Saints, but it sure doesn’t sound like the Rams will have their best offensive player available in Week 11.