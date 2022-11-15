Ranking Patriots’ Remaining Opponents As Playoff Push Begins

The Patriots exited their bye week in possession of an AFC playoff spot. Keeping it won’t be easy.

New England’s remaining schedule is arguably the hardest in the NFL. Its final eight games include five against opponents that are currently in the playoff picture and another against a team that played in the Super Bowl last season. Three of those games are condensed into a 12-day span, beginning this Sunday against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium.

Ahead of that matchup — the biggest between the two longtime AFC East rivals in years — here’s how we would rank the Patriots’ remaining opponents, from easiest to most difficult:

7. Las Vegas Raiders (Week 15 away)

The 2-7 Raiders have been a complete and total mess this season. They’ve blown three 17-point leads. They just lost to Jeff Saturday and the Colts. Could Josh McDaniels’ familiarity with the Patriots give them more of an edge than they’ve had in other games? Perhaps. But this is a deeply flawed team. New England could see a full-strength Vegas offense with Pro Bowlers Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller eligible to return from injured reserve in time for this game, but they won’t help a defense that ranks at or near the bottom of the NFL in nearly every category, including 32nd in Football Outsiders’ DVOA and 30th in expected points added per play.

6. Arizona Cardinals (Week 14 away)

First question: Will Kliff Kingsbury even be the Cardinals’ head coach by the time this game comes around? Arizona beat the John Wolford-led Los Angeles Rams last week to snap a two-game skid, but if it loses to the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers and falls to 4-8 on the season, the perennially underachieving Kingsbury could be shown the door during Arizona’s Week 13 bye. Kyler Murray’s rushing ability could be a challenge for a Patriots defense that’s struggled against mobile quarterbacks this season, but they had a good plan against Murray the last time these teams met, holding him well below his season averages in rushing and passing yards in a 2020 victory.

5. New York Jets (Week 11 home)

This matchup could hinge squarely on Zach Wilson’s performance. If the Patriots can spook him into scrambling for his life and chucking up baffling interceptions, as they did when these teams met three weeks ago, they should win. But if Wilson plays the way he did in an upset win over Buffalo (72% completion rate, 154 yards, one touchdown, no INTs), the odds of the Jets snapping their 13-game losing streak against the Patriots increase exponentially. With a defense as good as theirs, they only need responsible, unspectacular play from their often-erratic QB to be competitive.

4. Cincinnati Bengals (Week 16 home)

The defending AFC champs currently sit outside the conference playoff picture at 5-4, but they’ve been in almost every game (three losses by three points or fewer) and should have superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase back from injury by the time they visit Gillette Stadium on Christmas Eve. Offensive line play remains an issue for Cincinnati, however. The Bengals are 26th in sack rate against and have allowed five or more sacks in three of their four losses. That could be problematic against Matthew Judon and a Patriots defense that ranks second in sacks and sack rate.