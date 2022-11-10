Red Sox Agree To One-Year Deal With Rob Refsnyder For 2023 Season

Refsnyder batted .307 in 57 games for the Red Sox

November 10

The Red Sox will bring back Rob Refsnyder in 2023.

Boston on Thursday announced it avoided arbitration with Refsnyder, as the sides agreed on a one-year deal for next season. Refsnyder began 2022 with the Worcester Red Sox before being recalled by the major league club in June.

Refsnyder appeared in 57 games for the Red Sox in 2022 and was a bright spot at times during a less-than-stellar season for Boston. The outfielder batted .307 with six home runs and 21 RBIs, which included a walk-off hit in September against the Texas Rangers despite being sleep-deprived.

In the same announcement, the Red Sox also confirmed the team and Tommy Pham declined his mutual option. Pham now is a free agent.

The Red Sox have a lengthy to-do list this offseason, which is highlighted by trying to re-sign Xander Bogaerts, something chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said is Boston’s top priority.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
