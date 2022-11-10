Red Sox GM Reveals Garrett Whitlock’s Role For Next Season

Garrett Whitlock bounced around in different roles for the Boston Red Sox this past season, going from reliever to starter and back to high-leverage reliever.

But the Red Sox seem to be already more decisive with how they want to use the 26-year-old prized pitcher for the 2023 season.

At the Major League Baseball general manager meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Red Sox general manager Brian O’Halloran revealed to reporters that Whitlock has been told to prepare to start, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

Whitlock, who underwent season-ending surgery on his hip in September, didn’t have nearly the same rate of success starting games as he did coming out of the bullpen last season. Whitlock made nine starts, going 1-1 in those contests while posting a 4.15 ERA to go along with a 1.26 WHIP. Whitlock’s effectiveness as a starter waned as in 39 innings pitched, he allowed 40 hits.

That’s drastically different from his time as a reliever during his second season with the Red Sox. The talented right-hander pitched nearly the same amount of innings as a reliever as he did as a starter, but produced better results by recording a 2.75 ERA and a 0.79 WHIP.

In the 39 1/3 frames he tossed out of the ‘pen, Whitlock yielded only 25 hits while striking out 44 batters. He also registered six saves in 22 relief appearances.

While the Red Sox look to move forward with Whitlock as a starter, O’Halloran also let in on the plan for Tanner Houck, who moved from a starting role to Boston’s closer last season.