Red Sox Reportedly Decline Club Option For James Paxton

The Boston Red Sox reportedly declined James Paxton’s club option, but the left-handed pitcher’s tenure with the organization might not be over just yet.

According to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and The Athletic’s Chad Jennings, the Red Sox will not pick up Paxton’s two-year, $26 million option. That will now put the ball in Paxton’s court as the 34-year-old has a one-year, $4 million player option for 2023 he can exercise with the Red Sox or he could test free agency.

Paxton underwent Tommy John surgery in April of 2021, making just one appearance with the Seattle Mariners that year and not pitching at all in the majors in 2022. Paxton suffered setbacks as he worked his way back from the severe injury this past season, including dealing with discomfort in his elbow in May.

Paxton was then shut down for good after facing just two batters in his lone rehab start. Paxton sustained a grade-two lat strain in the outing, putting an end to a comeback bid last season.

Paxton has posted a 57-33 record over nine seasons in the majors to go along with 3.59 ERA. Paxton has also recorded 831 strikeouts in 754 2/3 innings pitched in his career.

The Red Sox will now have to wait on Paxton’s decision as Boston has numerous questions involving its pitching staff since Michael Wacha and Nathan Eovaldi became free agents.