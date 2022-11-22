Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears

FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium.

There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.

During the fourth quarter, then-Vikings running back Latavius Murray was awarded a first down after a short run on fourth-and-1. Bill Belichick believed otherwise and threw a challenge flag, but not before safety Patrick Chung went to the ground due to an “injury.” Vikings wideout Adam Thielen, believing the Patriots were trying to buy themselves extra time to look over additional replays, then started barking at Belichick in protest. The Patriots coach returned the favor, with multiple players and coaches at his back.

The incident quickly went viral, with Tom Brady and Devin McCourty among the New England players who loved Belichick’s passion during the exchange.

Check out these clips to jog your memory:

Bill Belichick tells Adam Thielen to "shut the f*** up" pic.twitter.com/mAi7RUteNG — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) December 3, 2018

Any lip readers out there? Wondering what Belichick said to Thielen on Sunday (via Inside The NFL) pic.twitter.com/ddougxszsB — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 6, 2018

Belichick and Thielen took different approaches after the game when asked about the incident.