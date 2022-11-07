Rhamondre Stevenson Among Patriots Who’d Rather Not Go On Bye Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday looked like a team that needs a bye week. Their 26-3 home win over the Indianapolis Colts wasn’t an especially lively affair, particularly from the offense.

New England not only has myriad issues to fix on offense, but it also has multiple key players dealing with injuries. And, like many teams, the Patriots have played a ton of football since late July and could use a good, long break — both mentally and physically.

Yet some players apparently would prefer to keep the train moving after picking up their fourth victory in five games and moving to 5-4 on the season.

“I think a lot of the guys actually want a game next week,” Stevenson said inside New England’s locker room after racking up 60 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown. “So, I think we’re just fired up to play. And we’re just ready to make those steps and be a better football team.”

Does Stevenson personally want to go on a bye week?

“I wish we did have a game,” he said. “I always want to play.”

That certainly is an encouraging sentiment, one that indicates the Patriots might not be as down on themselves as their fans are.