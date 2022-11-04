Rich Hill Free Agency: Case For Red Sox Bringing Back Ageless Lefty

The Red Sox and Rich Hill have expressed mutual interest in the pitcher returning in 2023, but should he be on Boston’s wish list?

Hill just wrapped up his fifth season with the Red Sox (first since 2015) and appeared to be a new pitcher in the second half by working efficiently, striking out batters and going deep into games. He was reliable toward the end of the season when the Red Sox had nothing left to fight for, but he also dealt with injuries and struggles on the mound at points in 2022.

The Red Sox have a lot of decisions to make when it comes to their roster in 2023 and it’s unclear if Hill fits into those plans. Pitching will be a question mark with Nathan Eovaldi and Michael Wacha also set to become free agents. They’re both candidates for the $19.65 million qualifying offer.

Hill, who turns 43 in March, expressed wanting to return to the mound for the second half of 2023 and is hopeful to pitch his 19th Major League Baseball season.

Let’s make a case for (and against) the Red Sox re-signing Hill.

2022 stats

26 starts (124 1/3 innings)

8-7, 4.27 ERA

109 strikeouts, 37 walks

3.92 FIP, 1.30 WHIP

The case for re-signing Hill

You never can have too much depth, especially when it comes to pitching. The Red Sox know this, and they were plagued with unreliability and instability when it came to their starting pitchers in 2022 — with the exception of Wacha. The bullpen often was taxed due to the starters’ frequent inability to get into the fifth inning.