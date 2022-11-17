Rookie Standout Among Patriots Left Off 2023 Pro Bowl Ballot

A total of 29 New England Patriots players are eligible to receive fan votes for the 2023 Pro Bowl.

But a new notable names were not included on the initial ballot, which was posted on NFL.com this week. Among the snubs: cornerback Jack Jones, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, tight end Jonnu Smith and special teamer Brenden Schooler.

Bourne and Smith are not having Pro Bowl-caliber seasons, so their exclusion was not surprising. But Jones has put himself in the conversation for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year with his play through 10 weeks. The fourth-round draft pick currently is Pro Football Focus’s second-highest graded player at his position by Pro Football Focus, and he ranks fifth in passer rating against (49.4) among corners with at least 50 coverage snaps, per PFF.

Jones subtly argued his case on Twitter, retweeting a series of fans questioning why he did not make the cut.

Schooler plays a less prominent position, but his numbers also rank among the NFL’s best. The undrafted rookie is tied for third in the league in solo special teams tackles with seven and is one of just five players with multiple fumble recoveries in the kicking game, having pounced on two muffed punts and one blocked punt.

Why were these players omitted? It was a numbers game — and the Patriots’ own choice.

Teams only are allowed to submit a limited number of Pro Bowl nominees, as MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels noted, and New England chose to use their allotted secondary slots to nominate their two starting cornerbacks (Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills) and top three safeties (Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips).