Rough Bengals Loss Puts Patriots In Prime Position This Weekend

Believe it or not, the Patriots could hold a playoff spot as soon as this Sunday.

In fact, New England fans probably should expect it to happen.

Had the Bengals beaten the Browns on Monday night, the Patriots would’ve needed three things to happen in Week 9 to move into a playoff spot: beat the Colts and get losses from both the Jets (vs. Buffalo Bills) and Chargers (at Atlanta Falcons). That scenario already was at least somewhat realistic.

But Cincinnati stumbled Monday night, suffering an ugly 32-13 loss in Cleveland. The defeat dropped the Bengals to 4-4 and ninth in the AFC standings, one spot behind the 4-4 Patriots. Now, if New England protects home field against Indianapolis on Sunday, there’s nothing that Cincy can do to pass the Patriots in the standings.

Additionally, if the Patriots beat Indy, they’ll only need one of New York or Los Angeles to lose in order to move into the postseason picture.

Here are the updated AFC standings:

1. Buffalo Bills (6-1; AFC East leader)

2. Tennessee Titans (5-2; AFC South leader)

3. Kansas City Chiefs (5-3; AFC West leader)

4. Baltimore Ravens (5-3; AFC North leader)

5. New York Jets (5-3; first wild card)

6. Miami Dolphins (5-3; second wild card)

7. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3; third wild card)

8. New England Patriots (4-4)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-4)

10. Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1)

11. Cleveland Browns (3-5)

12. Denver Broncos (3-5)

13. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)

15. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6)

16. Houston Texans (1-6-1)