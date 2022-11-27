Sean Taylor ‘Memorial’ Latest Embarrassment By Dan Snyder, Commanders

The late Sean Taylor was honored by the Washington Commanders organization on Sunday, but the display left many underwhelmed.

The organization announced Tuesday it would be honoring Taylor and referred to the display as “Sean Taylor Permanent Memorial Installation.” And while many expected the memorial to be a statue of Taylor, who was shot and killed at the age of 24 after two Pro Bowl campaigns in Washington, it ultimately proved to be a wire mannequin.

With Taylor’s family in attendance, the Commanders pulled a cover off the enclosed glass case with the mannequin representing Taylor’s No. 21 uniform. However, upon further dissection, it featured mismatched team gear with a Nike jersey (which Taylor never wore), Reebok pants and Adidas soccer cleats. It prompted many across the league and fans of the organization to rip the lackluster effort and compare it to other meaningful statues across the league.

Here’s what some had to say:

This is an absolutely embarrassing memorial. He died before Nike became the outfitter ? meaning you couldn?t even use an era-authentic jersey? Look at the Pat Tillman memorial. That is how you treat a club legend. Yet another Snyder L. pic.twitter.com/Gv7nUyMKFo — Zac (@ZacBoska) November 27, 2022

Think we're at the point where this ownership and @whoisjwright should never do another Sean Taylor themed anything again. You keep missing the little things. You seem to never do the research. Just stop. A department store display with mismatched gear is embarrassing. — Team Maybe (@DCGoldPants) November 27, 2022

Poverty franchise.



This. Does. Not. Honor. His. Memory. — Chris H (@Riverside_Slgrs) November 27, 2022

You guys had 15 years and this is the best you could do? — SaintDig (@Saint_Dig) November 27, 2022

What an embarrassment. Make an actual "statue"and respect this man's legacy. You had the opportunity to utilize this iconic image but chose to utilize a mannequin display. Disappointing. pic.twitter.com/UjqgHTFiVD — Omar Delgado (@okdelgado) November 27, 2022

Y?all cannot do anything right. It?s amazing. — Big Duck Energy (@jw_2198) November 27, 2022

Taylor was killed in 2007 and was inducted into Washington’s Ring of Fame one year later.

Facing public backlash isn’t anything new for Snyder and the Commanders, however, as the organization continues to be in the news for all the wrong reasons.