Sean Taylor ‘Memorial’ Latest Embarrassment By Dan Snyder, Commanders

The late Sean Taylor was honored by the Washington Commanders organization on Sunday, but the display left many underwhelmed.
The organization announced Tuesday it would be honoring Taylor and referred to the display as “Sean Taylor Permanent Memorial Installation.” And while many expected the memorial to be a statue of Taylor, who was shot and killed at the age of 24 after two Pro Bowl campaigns in Washington, it ultimately proved to be a wire mannequin.
With Taylor’s family in attendance, the Commanders pulled a cover off the enclosed glass case with the mannequin representing Taylor’s No. 21 uniform. However, upon further dissection, it featured mismatched team gear with a Nike jersey (which Taylor never wore), Reebok pants and Adidas soccer cleats. It prompted many across the league and fans of the organization to rip the lackluster effort and compare it to other meaningful statues across the league.
Here’s what some had to say:
Taylor was killed in 2007 and was inducted into Washington’s Ring of Fame one year later.
Facing public backlash isn’t anything new for Snyder and the Commanders, however, as the organization continues to be in the news for all the wrong reasons.