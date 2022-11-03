Second Ever World Series No-Hitter Finishes With Red Sox Flavor

The Houston Astros made history Wednesday night, tying their World Series matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies at two games a piece by combining to throw the second no-hitter in the history of the Fall Classic.

Christian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined to keep the Phillies off the board, but only one man touched every pitch thrown in the game — former Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez.

It was the first no-no of Vázquez’s career, with the 32-year-old calling the game of his life. He spoke with Fox Sports’ Tom Verducci following the game.

“That’s crazy man,” Vázquez said, per FOX’s broadcast. “We play for this, and making it that special is even better. It was special. Everyone did a great job and we’re happy to split the series and we can finish at home.

Vázquez wasn’t the only former Red Sox to have a hand in the proceedings, however, as Astros closer Ryan Pressly was drafted by Boston in 2011 and threw his first professional pitch to Vázquez in 2008 when they were Red Sox prospects in the Gulf Coast League, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham.

It was the third no-hitter in postseason history, with Pressly joining Don Larsen and Roy Halladay as pitchers to throw the final pitch, and Vasquez joining Yogi Berra and Carlos Ruiz to catch all 27 outs.