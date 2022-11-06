Shorthanded Patriots Make Notable O-Line Change Vs. Colts

FOXBORO, Mass. — Marcus Cannon’s move to injured reserve wasn’t enough to push Isaiah Wynn back into the Patriots’ starting lineup.

With Cannon unavailable Sunday after suffering a concussion this week, New England opted to start Yodny Cajuste, not Wynn, at right tackle for its Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium.

Cajuste has been with the Patriots since they drafted him in the third round in 2019, but he’s played sparingly over his four-year NFL career. This was his first start in more than a year and just his third as a pro. In the last game he started — against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 of last season — he was benched after just 15 snaps.

Wynn was the Patriots’ top-choice right tackle for the first six weeks of this season, but he never looked comfortable in that spot after switching over from left tackle in the spring. He committed an NFL-high eight penalties during a five-game stretch from Weeks 2-6 and routinely struggled in pass protection. Twice, the Patriots benched Wynn in favor of Cannon after he surrendered strip-sacks.

In last week’s win over the New York Jets, Wynn came off the bench as part of the Patriots’ jumbo personnel package and allowed a sack on his first pass-blocking snap. He later saw action at left guard — a position he’s rarely played in his NFL career — after rookie Cole Strange struggled and was benched.

It didn’t take the Patriots long to make that same switch against Indianapolis. After an inauspicious start from Strange that included an early illegal hands to the face penalty, Wynn replaced the first-round draft pick on New England’s third offensive series. The Patriots have used planned rotations at multiple positions this season, so it was unclear whether Strange was benched or the team intended to rotate him and Wynn on Sunday. The two switched off at left guard during pregame warmups.

If Cajuste does not provide an upgrade at right tackle, the Patriots also could consider moving Mike Onwenu there in the future and plugging Wynn in at right guard. Onwenu was been good this season at right guard — his primary position at Michigan — but also has performed well at right tackle in his pro career.