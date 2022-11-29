Should Aaron Judge Join Red Sox? MLB Writer Evaluates Fit

The Red Sox have the money to sign Aaron Judge, and the superstar slugger could address a few needs in Boston.

But the question is: Should Judge leave New York and latch on with the Yankees’ fiercest rival?

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle on Monday power ranked all 30 Major League Baseball teams in terms of best fits for Judge, the reigning American League MVP who arguably is the most coveted player in free agency this offseason. The “Big 3” of the Bronx Bombers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Mets top Doolittle’s list, but the Red Sox aren’t far behind at No. 5. The MLB writer believes Chaim Bloom and company “could make a strong case” for Judge to take his talents to Boston.

“Judge’s typical swing plane, which has generated so many homers to center and right-center, actually works against Fenway Park, which ranks just 25th among the venues according to Statcast, at least over a five-year period,” Doolittle wrote. “But Judge was more pull-conscious last season and perhaps could become even more so if he had the Green Monster to aim at on a nightly basis.”

Could Judge thrive in Boston? Absolutely. The four-time All-Star likely will continue to be among baseball’s most productive players no matter where he lands. But signing a 30-year-old to a very expensive contract that could stretch to up to 10 years doesn’t sound like a move the Red Sox front office is eager to make. Investing so much in Judge also could hamper Boston’s ability to address its many other needs.

Judge jumping to the other side of baseball’s oldest rivalry would be great theater, but the odds of it coming to fruition probably are slim to none.