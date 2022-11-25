Should Marcus Jones Have Returned That Punt? Bill Belichick Gives His Take

Four days after ending a game with a miraculous punt return, Patriots rookie Marcus Jones effectively ended one with a questionable decision in the kicking game.

Jones elected to field a punt at the 1-yard line with just under a minute left at U.S. Bank Stadium on Thursday night and New England trailing Minnesota 33-26. The rookie cornerback returned it 10 yards, giving Mac Jones and the Patriots offense the ball at their 11-yard line with 53 seconds left. Three players later, the game was over.

Obviously, the odds were against the Patriots getting a touchdown in that spot even if they’d started at the 20-yard line. But Jones’ short return made a near-impossible situation even tougher.

During a Monday morning Zoom call, New England head coach Bill Belichick was asked whether Jones should’ve let the ball go into the end zone.

“It was a tough one,” Belichick said. “Yeah, in retrospect I don’t know. We ended up getting it out to, I don’t know, the 15-yard line, something like that and just a couple of yards. I think take a shot at making a big play in that situation. I’m alright with that. If we had done a better job with our blocking, did a better job to get him started, we might’ve had a chance there. So, that situation, you don’t have a lot of options right there.

“I’d say punt return in that situation is not a bad option.”

Belichick’s memory clearly was a bit off, as there’s a big difference between starting at the 11-yard line and being “a couple of yards” away from the 20-yard line. Still, his point is well-taken.