Six Patriots Thoughts After Team’s Quiet NFL Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL trade deadline was historically eventful. A record 10 trades were executed on deadline day alone, including ones involving Chase Claypool, Bradley Chubb, T.J. Hockenson and Calvin Ridley.

But for the New England Patriots, it was just a quiet, standard Tuesday.

For the second consecutive year, the Patriots did not acquire any players in deadline deals, and all of their potential internal trade candidates (Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Isaiah Wynn, Damien Harris, etc.) stayed put. The most eventful moment for New England fans came when Trent Brown sent an eyeball emoji-inducing tweet about a “next chapter” two hours before the deadline, only to follow it up with: “lol bad timing on my part.”

The Patriots’ roster still is subject to change as Bill Belichick and his staff scour the waiver wire and late-season free agency for potential pickups. But those hoping for some sort of season-shaping move were left disappointed.

Here are six thoughts on New England’s lack of deadline activity and notable trades elsewhere in the NFL:

1. Sitting at 4-4 and just half a game back of a playoff spot in the AFC, the Patriots opted to neither buy nor sell at this year’s deadline. They lacked the salary cap space (just over $2 million entering Tuesday) to make a major move without shifting money around, and they evidently weren’t swayed by any of the offers for players like Wynn, Agholor and Bourne.

2. Wynn has not been good this season, and trading him would have wiped the remainder of his $10.4 million off the Patriots’ salary cap. But New England is shallow enough at tackle as is. In keeping Wynn, they prioritized depth over financial flexibility, as moving him would have left Yodny Cajuste as their only reserve tackle on the 53-man roster or practice squad.