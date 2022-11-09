Six Things We Know About Patriots (And Six We Don’t) At Bye

5. Jakobi Meyers is (still) the Patriots’ best receiver

Meyers has 40 receptions this season. He’s on pace to set new career highs in catches and yards and already has done so in touchdowns. His 76.9% catch rate also would be the best of his career if it holds. He’s 15th in the NFL in yards per route run among wideouts with at least 100 receiving snaps. ESPN Analytics has him graded as the league’s 10th-best wideout. Simply put, he’s damn good. And he again is carrying the Patriots’ receiving corps. No other New England wideout has more than 15 catches total. Meyers has 12 on third down alone.

Receptions by Patriots wideouts this season:



Jakobi Meyers: 40

DeVante Parker: 15

Nelson Agholor: 15

Kendrick Bourne: 14

Tyquan Thornton: 9

Lil'Jordan Humphrey: 2 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 9, 2022

6. The Patriots will be in the playoff hunt in the AFC

Will they land a postseason berth? That remains to be seen. The back half of their schedule is a bear, even if teams like the Arizona Cardinals (Week 14) and Las Vegas Raiders (Week 15) haven’t met preseason expectations. But while they still reside in last place in the deep-as-ever AFC East, they’re above .500 at the midway point and just a half-game back of the final wild-card spot. At the very least, they’ll be in the mix as the home stretch approaches, which did not appear likely at points earlier this season.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

1. Can the Patriots fix Mac Jones?

A combination of injuries, offensive line struggles, coaching staff turnover, poor receiver separation and the quarterback’s own shaky play has prevented Jones from performing like the poised, confident, promising passer we saw for most of his impressive rookie season. Nine weeks in, Jones is Pro Football Focus’s second-lowest-graded QB, and he ranks second-to-last in QBR and interception rate and third-to-last in passer rating. Jones’ own decision-making and ball security need to be better — and we saw signs of improvement there in last week’s interception-free win over the Colts — but the Patriots should reevaluate everything they’re doing offensively during the bye week. Identify their strengths (running the ball, quick-game passing, play-action, etc.) and lean into them. The Patriots have a very good defense, but they can’t hope to make and advance in the playoffs if the offense continues to sputter the way it has thus far.

2. Who should start at right tackle?

The Patriots have tried out three different starters there (Isaiah Wynn, Marcus Cannon and Yodny Cajuste), and all have been far from dominant. Cannon is on injured reserve, so New England’s right tackle options after the bye would be to reinstate Wynn, who started the first six games and struggled mightily; stick with Cajuste, who started last week and allowed a team-high five pressures and a sack; or shift Mike Onwenu over from right guard, where he’s been arguably the O-line’s top performer this season. This position has been the Patriots’ single most glaring weak spot this season, and it threatens to completely derail their offense if they can’t find a solution.

3. Can Cole Strange push through his rookie wall?

Speaking of O-line questions, Strange now has been benched for Wynn at left guard in back-to-back games. These demotions came after a prolonged stretch of unspectacular but solid play, and both came when starting center David Andrews was out of the lineup with a concussion. The Patriots need to hope that Andrews’ impending return can help get their first-round draft pick back on track, and that Matt Patricia and Billy Yates will make the necessary tweaks to Strange’s fundamentals during the bye.

4. Will any of the Patriots’ depth receivers emerge?

As talented as Meyers is — and it’ll be very interesting to see how hard the Patriots push to re-sign him once he hits free agency this spring — the Patriots need more from the players behind him on the depth chart. Parker was emerging as a dangerous downfield threat before his recent knee injury, but New England has gotten little from Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton or Nelson Agholor of late (six catches, 31 yards combined since Parker’s injury). A second-half breakout from Thornton, whose NFL debut was delayed until October due to a broken collarbone, would do wonders for the Patriots’ passing game. The speedy second-round rookie scored two touchdowns in his second career game but has just three catches on 11 targets for 37 yards in the three weeks since. Tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith also have been underutilized, and both are on track for the worst statistical seasons of their career.

5. Can Matthew Judon avoid another late-season nosedive?

Judon has been nothing short of phenomenal for the Patriots this season. The Pro Bowl edge rusher has three more sacks (11 1/2) than any other NFL defender and also ranks in the top five in QB hits (tied for second), tackles for loss (tied for fifth) and total pressures (second). He’s a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate. But can he maintain it? That’s the big question. Judon’s production vanished down the stretch last season, and the Patriots’ defense cratered. The coaching staff has taken steps to prevent that this season, like limiting his defensive workload and no longer playing him on special teams, and Judon has spoken about his need to be healthier and better conditioned late in the season. We’ll see if those measures pay off.