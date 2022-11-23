Spain Vs. Costa Rica Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

After three days of World Cup competition, Spain and Costa Rica will get their time in the spotlight Wednesday when they begin their quests as part of Group E.

It seems ages ago that Spain won the World Cup in 2010 as the last two World Cups have been disastrous for them. Spain didn’t make it past the group stage in 2014 and got knocked out in the Round of 16 by Russia in 2018.

Spain, led by Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba along with Pedri Gonzalez, are massive favorites against Costa Rica while Spain also has the fifth-best odds to win it all, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

While seen as big underdogs, Costa Rica will hope to replicate some of the magic that guided them to the quarterfinal in the 2014 World Cup, and taking down Spain in their opening match would go a very long way toward trying to generate a similar run.

Here’s how to watch Spain vs. Costa Rica online and on TV.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX