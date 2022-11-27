Spain Vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

The countries went in opposite directions in their first game

Two of the best men’s national soccer teams in the world will collide Sunday in Qatar.

Spain and Germany are set to meet for Group E match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Spaniards are coming off a 7-0 throttling of Costa Rica, while the Germans will look to rebound from their 2-1 loss to Japan.

DraftKings Sportsbook has a +145 price on a Spain win, while the Germany number (+195) isn’t much longer. Here’s how you can watch the group-stage game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 2 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 1
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports

