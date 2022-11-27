Spurs Player Stunned By LeBron James’ ‘Unbelievable’ Night

In his 20th season in the NBA, LeBron James continues to age like fine wine, delivering a masterful display during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

The 37-year-old took the floor in Los Angeles’ second straight matchup against the Spurs as Friday’s 105-94 win versus San Antonio — in which James scored 21 points with eight rebounds and five assists — served as the 18-time All-Star’s return from a five-game absence due to a left groin strain.

James turned it up a mighty notch on Saturday, scoring a game-leading 39 points — the most he’s scored this season — by shooting 11-of-21 from the field with 11 rebounds and three assists.

Spurs point guard Tre Jones, in the midst of his second season in the NBA, described the “unbelievable” performance from the perspective of an opponent who, just a few years ago, would watch James on a night-to-night basis from the perspective of a fan.

“It’s crazy,” Jones told reporters, per NBA video. “I remember. … As young as I can remember, growing up, watching him do things like this. And obviously, it’s a lot different being on the other side of things now — hoping that those shots don’t go in anymore. But it’s just crazy how he continues to perform at that level. … It’s truly unbelievable and I’ll be able to grow up and tell my kids and grandkids I got to play against him, you know, multiple times. They probably won’t even believe me.”

Jones had a solid night of his own, scoring a career-high 23 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds in the losing Spurs effort.

Nevertheless, it’s safe to say Jones won’t forget this night anytime soon.