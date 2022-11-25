How Stephen Curry Is Helping Red Sox With Aaron Judge Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox might have Stephen Curry to thank if Aaron Judge leaves the New York Yankees this offseason.

OK, maybe that’s an exaggeration. But the Golden State Warriors superstar was called upon this week to help the San Francisco Giants in their effort to sign Judge — a free agent after seven seasons with the Yankees — and a successful sales pitch obviously would benefit the Red Sox (and the rest of the American League East, for that matter).

This isn’t lost on Curry, who happens to be a Red Sox fan.

“I met (Judge) before this,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday. “We’ve talked before. So … let’s put it this way: I am doing my part as a loyal Red Sox fan.”

If that’s the case, maybe Curry should put the bug in Judge’s ear about signing with Boston?

Then again, there’s been no real indication the Red Sox are planning to target Judge, especially with longtime Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts a free agent and fellow homegrown star Rafael Devers entering the final year of his contract. As such, Judge departing New York (and the AL East entirely) might be the best-case scenario for Boston.

Judge, a California native, met with the Giants this week. Curry revealed to NBC Sports Bay Area he was unable to meet face-to-face with the reigning AL MVP on Tuesday, as the Warriors’ flight from New Orleans arrived too late. But they still exchanged text messages, and now we’ll wait and see whether San Francisco’s contract offer — probably the most important factor in the Giants’ pursuit — is enough to pry Judge away from the Bronx.