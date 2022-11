Steven Stamkos is still getting it done at a high level for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Boston Bruins head on the road to take on the Lightning in one of the most important matchups of the early season.

Stamkos averages the most one-timers per power plays in the league at 2.39 per game.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.