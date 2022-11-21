Listen To Stunned Jets Radio Announcers Call Patriots Punt Return

Marcus Jones’ game-winning punt return touchdown stunned everyone involved with the Jets on Sunday, from players to fans to coaches.

New York’s radio announcers also couldn’t believe what they saw.

In case you somehow missed it, Jones took an 84-yard punt return to the house with five seconds left to give the New England Patriots a miraculous 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And the call on New York’s WEPN-AM reflected the dramatic nature of the play.

Here’s how play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen and color commentator Marty Lyons sounded as Jones sent the Jets to a demoralizing loss:

With the victory, the Patriots now are 6-4 and hold the sixth seed in the AFC standings. The Jets, also 6-4, slipped to the eighth seed.

New England will look for a fourth straight win when it visits the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night. New York will look to rebound this Sunday when it hosts the Chicago Bears.