This Patriots Rookie Faced Big Decision Before Midseason Signing

FOXBORO, Mass. — As the NFL calendar flipped from Week 6 to Week 7, Raleigh Webb had a decision to make.

The New England Patriots had a clear hole on their roster and wanted him to fill it. But it would mean accepting he almost certainly would never see the field at his primary position of wide receiver.

In the end, the value of an NFL roster spot outweighed Webb’s desire to catch passes. The undrafted rookie left the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, signed with the Patriots, accepted the very un-wideout-like No. 44 and has spent the last month filling in for injured kicking-game stalwart Cody Davis on New England’s various special teams units.

“I think (replacing Davis) was kind of the idea,” Webb told NESN.com this week. “But to me, it was, ‘Hey, we need somebody to come play special teams, and we think you can do it.’ At that point, I just had to make a decision, and I think I made the right one. It gives me the best chance to succeed and show what I can do on the field.”

The Patriots needed him quickly, too. They signed Webb away from Baltimore on Oct. 19, three days after they lost Davis to a season-ending knee injury in a road win over the Cleveland Browns. Five days later, Webb was making his New England debut, playing 11 special teams snaps as the Patriots were blown out by the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football” in Foxboro.

Webb then played 12 and 16 snaps in victories over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts, respectively, before the bye week. His workload isn’t as heavy as Davis’ was — the veteran was averaging close to 20 special teams snaps per game before his injury — but he’s provided depth for a Patriots team that’s greatly improved in the kicking game in recent weeks.

“It wasn’t really much of talking about why you’re here, what you’re doing here or this and that,” said Webb, who’s listed at 6-foot-2, 204 pounds. “It was, ‘Here’s what we’re doing in the game.’ And that’s kind of what it’s been ever since.”