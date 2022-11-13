Tom Brady Assesses Bucs’ Week 10 Effort Level After Call-Out

In their first game after being challenged by their superstar quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers answered the bell.

The Bucs started to right the ship with a Week 9 win over the Los Angeles Rams, but Tom Brady’s praise for his team after the battle with the reigning Super Bowl champions was limited. Brady put a spotlight on Tampa Bay’s gameday effort level, which the seven-time Super Bowl champion labeled “the most embarrassing part” of the Bucs through the first half of the 2022 NFL season.

The NFC South leaders kicked off the second half on a high note Sunday, securing a hard-fought win over the Seattle Seahawks. After the Week 10 game, Brady expressed satisfaction with the effort his team brought to Germany.

“Awesome,” Brady told NFL Network’s Sara Walsh. “The guys up front played great, receivers played great. Everyone made plays. We ran the ball great, so that’s what we need to do. I’d say we still left a little out there — the interception and a few other opportunities in the red area.”

Brady and the Bucs, who now sit at 5-5 on the season, will enjoy a Week 11 bye after notching two consecutive wins. Tampa Bay will return to game action Nov. 27 when it visits the Cleveland Browns.