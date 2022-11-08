Tom Brady Has ‘No Doubt’ Bill Belichick Will Break Wins Record

Bill Belichick recently passed George Halas to move into second place on the NFL’s coaching wins list. He needs 22 more to pass Don Shula and claim the all-time record.

His former quarterback firmly believes he’ll achieve that feat.

On this week’s edition of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM Radio, Tom Brady said he has “no doubt” that Belichick will leapfrog Shula and retire as the winningest coach in NFL history.

“We had 20 years together of elite football experience that I wouldn’t have traded for anything in the world,” Brady said. “And I know he’s a great competitor. What an amazing coach he is and how he prepares the team to win. And he’s just done it year in and year out. And the fact that he’s 22 wins away from an amazing milestone, I have no doubt he’s gonna get it. And I just watch that team every week and (am) impressed by how they prepare and the accountability that that organization has had. It always starts at the top.”

To overtake Shula, Belichick likely would need to coach for at least two more seasons, though he theoretically could get there with an excellent finish to this season and a strong 2023. It also could take longer if the New England Patriots’ run of post-Brady mediocrity persists.

Brady added another accomplishment to his own unrivaled résumé this past weekend, becoming the first NFL quarterback to amass 100,000 career passing yards. Belichick applauded the QB for that milestone during a Monday interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” calling it “tremendous,” “amazing,” “phenomenal” and “a credit to everything about (Brady).”

It’s been nearly three years since the Patriots icons last shared a sideline, but Brady said he still hears Belichick’s voice in his head on game days.