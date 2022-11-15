Tom Brady Points Out Irony Of Buccaneers’ Busted Trick Play

For so many reasons, Tom Brady never will forget his recent trip to Germany.

Brady’s Buccaneers took part in the NFL’s first International Series matchup in Munich and returned home with an important victory. The star quarterback’s 258 passing yards and two touchdown passes helped Tampa Bay secure a 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, which improved the team’s record to .500 entering its Week 11 bye.

It was a Buccaneers lowlight that had everyone talking after the NFC South leader’s second consecutive win, though. Brady was made to look the worst on a terribly run Tampa Bay trick play that was designed for running back Leonard Fournette to throw a pass to the 45-year-old signal-caller. Fournette’s pass was picked off with ease after Brady slipped and fell to the turf.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion opened up about the gaffe on the latest episode of “Let’s Go!” podcast and pointed out the irony of his wide receiver cosplay.

“I think the thing about it was when the ball was in the air, I obviously knew I wasn’t gonna catch it, but I tried to go up to at least tackle and try to keep the ball, and then I fell on my face,” Brady, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “So in a lot of ways, you know, (I felt) embarrassment and shame at the same time on the same play. I won’t forget that play. And I haven’t had many receptions in my career, so I thought it would be pretty cool to get one in Germany. But it only seems right that the country with no speed limit on the autobahn got to see me run routes as a wide receiver, which was very, very slow.”

There are very few guarantees in the NFL, but we think you can take it to the bank that Brady won’t be used as a pass-catcher in Week 12 when the Bucs return to game action in Cleveland.