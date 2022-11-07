Tom Brady Surpasses Insane NFL Milestone In Buccaneers’ Comeback Win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not be very good, but Tom Brady is still Tom Brady.

The 45-year-old signal-caller worked his magic once again Sunday, leading a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Los Angeles Rams, 16-13, at Raymond James Stadium. The comeback was Brady’s 69th in his regular and postseason career. Though that milestone is certainly nice, and impressive, it isn’t the most mind-boggling one he reached in the NFC playoff rematch.

Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 100,000 yards in his regular and postseason career Sunday, surpassing the milestone on a fourth-quarter pass to Leonard Fournette.

Brady, obviously, is the NFL’s career passing yards leader with 100,116 yards, throwing for 87,067 yards in the regular season and 13,049 in the postseason. He leads Drew Brees by more than 7,000 yards in the regular season and Peyton Manning by nearly 6,000 yards in the playoffs. Brady is also the NFL’s all-time leader in completions, attempts and touchdown passes. He also is the only player in league history with 15 Pro Bowl selections, and his totals of 243 regular-season wins and 35 postseason wins as a starting quarterback are the most ever, per Buccaneers press release.

Things have been difficult for Brady and the Bucs this season, with some calling out the veteran for not being “all in” with his team this season. If Sunday was any indication, Brady is clearly still good enough to help Tampa Bay win, and the Buccaneers are hoping he’ll continue to be moving forward.