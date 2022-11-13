Tom Brady Touchdown Pass Inspires Tweet From Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon was feeling nostalgic as he watched Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers offense Sunday in Germany.

Tampa Bay looked pretty efficient offensively in the first half of its Week 10 tilt with the Seattle Seahawks. The NFC South leaders drew first blood in the Munich matchup less than two minutes into the first quarter when Brady found Julio Jones on a crossing route and the veteran wide receiver raced 31 yards to the end zone. The play reminded Gordon of his days catching passes from Brady with the New England Patriots.

“Luv that play Designed to Julio,” Gordon tweeted. “Brings back memories, Go crazy TB.”

Jones’ touchdown — the NFL’s first-ever in Germany — was reminiscent of one of the four TD grabs Gordon hauled in from Brady. “Flash” corraled a shallow crosser from TB12 in the 2019 season opener and darted 20 yards to paydirt to give the Patriots an early lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Time will tell if Gordon ever finds an NFL end zone again. The 31-year-old receiver has been a free agent since he was released by the Tennessee Titans in mid-October.