Top Five Greatest Safeties In New England Patriots History

The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But one position in which the Patriots have been stacked with talent, especially in recent seasons, is safety.

Bill Belichick’s arrival to New England coincided with notable offensive innovation in the NFL. With teams throwing the ball more than ever, Belichick’s defenses were notably stocked with communicators and leaders in the secondary. During the Patriots’ two-decade long dynasty, talented safeties were a constant. They even had a couple solid ones before that.

5. Fred Marion (1982-1991)

There’s something to be said about being solid as a rock for a decade. That’s who Fred Marion was for the 1980’s Patriots.

Marion was the leader of a much-maligned Patriots secondary throughout the decade, serving as an equally effective defender against the run and pass. At the time of his retirement, Marion was rated second in Patriots history with 29 interceptions and guided New England to a Super Bowl run in 1985 in his lone All-Pro season. Much like a lot of former Patriots, lack of team success doesn’t help his case much.

4. Patrick Chung (2009-2012; 2014-2019)

Patrick Chung fit the Patriots defense like a glove. His lone season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played in 12 games before being cut from a three-year, $10 million contract, was proof that sometimes a player-system fit is too good to break up.