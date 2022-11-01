Trent Brown Startles Patriots Fans With Tweet Ahead Of Trade Deadline

For a few short minutes Tuesday afternoon, it appeared Trent Brown’s Patriots tenure was over.

Roughly two hours before the NFL trade deadline, New England’s starting left tackle fired off a cryptic tweet.

“Next chapter,” Brown wrote, prompting an avalanche of eyeball emojis.

next chapter — Trent Brown (@Trent) November 1, 2022

With ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler already reporting the Patriots weren’t planning to trade right tackle Isaiah Wynn, Brown’s tweet seemed to indicate the team had decided to move him, instead. That would have been a surprising and controversial decision, as Brown, while not consistently dominant this season, has been New England’s best tackle through the first eight weeks.

That turned out to be a false alarm, however.

It’s unclear what Brown meant with his original message, but nine minutes later, he sent a follow-up indicating it was not related to any Patriots trades.