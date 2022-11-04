Two Red Sox Prospects Named Arizona Fall League All-Stars

As the Boston Red Sox get set to embark on a crucial offseason, they have two prospects making noise in the Arizona Fall League.

Second baseman Nick Yorke and catcher Stephen Scott were both named All-Stars of the AFL on Friday after putting together impressive showings in the developmental league.

The 20-year-old Yorke, who was drafted by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, is batting .324 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 18 games for the Scottsdale Scorpions. Scott has been impressive in the batter’s box as well for Scottsdale, hitting .327 while showing some pop with five round-trippers to go along with 15 RBIs in 13 games.

Yorke spent this past season playing for High-A Greenville, where he compiled a .232 batting average, which was over .100 points lower than his first pro season, to go along with 11 home runs and 45 RBIs in 80 games. He’s ranked as Boston’s fourth-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Scott, 25, split his time this year between Greenville and Double-A Portland, totaling 10 dingers and 45 RBIs with nine stole bases in 96 games. The Vanderbilt product was drafted by the Red Sox in the 10th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

After having a dip in their performances this past season in the Red Sox farm system, how Yorke and Scott have excelled in the fall shows the promise both possess, especially Yorke.

Yorke and Scott will play in the AFL All-Star Game on Sunday.