Ty Gibbs To Replace Kyle Busch At Joe Gibbs Racing In NASCAR Cup Series

Whether he is ready for the challenge or not, Ty Gibbs, grandson of Joe Gibbs, has been tasked to replace Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Joe Gibbs Racing made the announcement Tuesday and also said the 20-year-old will retain the No. 54 Toyota Camry TRD he drove to win the 2022 Xfinity Series title.

Chris Gayle, who served as Ty Gibbs’ crew chief during his NASCAR Xfinity Championship season, will move with Gibbs to serve as crew chief in the Cup Series.

JGR will be without its iconic No. 18 in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023.

Busch announced in October he would be racing under Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series in what was a shocking break up in the NASCAR world. The two-time champion also made the move from Toyota to Chevrolet.

Gibbs will be given the opportunity to forge his own path, but the transition to the Cup Series will not be an easy one.

The seven-time Xfinity Series champion made his debut in the Cup Series in 2022 as a fill-in driver for Kurt Busch under 23XI Racing. Gibbs drove in 15 races, earning one top-10 finish, before missing the last four months of the season due to a concussion.