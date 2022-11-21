United States Vs. Wales Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

The United States men’s national soccer team returns to FIFA World Cup play Monday in Qatar.

The Americans are back in the global tournament after not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The U.S., currently listed 16th by FIFA in the men’s soccer world rankings, will open its Group B play against Wales, the No. 19 club in the world.

Christian Pulisic and company are a +150 bet at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Monday compared to Wales’ +215 price. A victory would level the Americans atop the group table with England, winner of a 6-2 verdict against Iran.

Here’s how to watch the USA vs. Wales match online and on TV:

When: Monday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX