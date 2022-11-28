Urban Meyer Catches Brutal Shot As Jaguars Player Praises Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars are watching second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence blossom in front of their eyes, and given that the 2021 No. 1 overall pick initially had to deal with head coach Urban Meyer, teammates can’t help but be happy for him.

Meyer, who lasted just one tumultuous season with the Jaguars, seemed to hinder the then-rookie signal-caller. Doug Pederson took over for Meyer and it’s clear he’s connecting much better with the team, as was on display Sunday in a Week 12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The Jaguars scored 18 points in the fourth quarter and Pederson’s decision to keep the offense on the field for a game-winning two-point conversion proved to be the difference.

The decision went over well with players in the locker room, according to Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard. And Wingard also took a pretty brutal shot at Meyer when speaking about Lawrence’s development, the best game of his career featuring 321 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’m just so happy for Trevor, because he had to deal with Urban Meyer last year as a rookie,” Wingard told Action Sports Jax after the win. “And I don’t even know if he had a rookie year.

“And to see the growth he’s made, not just on the field, but just his preparation, his demeanor, all that,” Wingard continued. “And you knew, when the rock breaks it’s not just that one chip it’s all the chips that stacked up before that. I’m so happy for him.”

Lawrence completed 15 of 19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone. Wingard specifically referenced the quarterback’s fourth-down completion of 27 yards to Zay Jones on an earlier scoring drive.

Wingard was equally thrilled about Pederson’s belief in the group.