In the Boston Bruins’ win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night, Patrice Bergeron tallied his 1,000th career point with an assist on a Brad Marchand goal.

Bergeron’s assist on the second-period goal gave Boston a three-goal lead in the Bruins’ eventual 5-2 victory.

