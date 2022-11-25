Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Appropriately Breaks NFL Record Vs. Patriots

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made NFL history on Thanksgiving, and appropriately it came against the New England Patriots.

With an insane first half performance, catching six balls for 94 yards and a touchdown, Jefferson broke the NFL record for most receiving yards in a players first three seasons. The man whose record he broke? Former Vikings and Patriots legend Randy Moss.

HISTORY?? @JJettas2 breaks @RandyMoss' record for the most receiving yards in the first three seasons of a career

Moss set the record with 4,163 yards from 1998-2000, adding 43 touchdowns in the 48 game stretch. Jefferson was up to 4,203 yards through halftime Thursday, surpassing Moss in four less games.

The Patriots didn’t have much to stop Jefferson, rotating defensive backs Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Jalen Mills on the All-Pro wideout to very similar, and poor, results.

New England new how much trouble Jefferson would be, with coach Bill Belichick heaping praise on the third-year man in the week prior to their matchup.