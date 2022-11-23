Von Miller Stirs Up Odell Beckham Jr.-Bills Speculation Again

While players across the league are making their pitches for Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with their teams, Von Miller seemed rather confident his former Los Angeles Rams teammate will make the favorable choice for the Buffalo Bills.

Beckham is nearing a return after recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI. The 30-year-old likely is to sign with a contender, and he reportedly has a list of teams he wishes to sign with.

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly are a team that will make a strong push for Beckham, even after trading for Kadarius Toney. OBJ’s former team, the New York Giants, hope to bring back the Pro Bowl wide receiver, and the Dallas Cowboys — from owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to star players like Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott — have publicly made it known they would like to see Beckham join “America’s Team.”

Miller has made his own push to reunite with his friend and join the Bills. But on “The Von Cast” on Tuesday the All-Pro pass rusher didn’t seem to have to make a strong plea.

“He said he was going to sign in the beginning of December,” Miller said, per Bleacher Report video. “You guys just have to wait and see. I don’t want to spill no tea, nothing like that. Let him go see the Cowboys, let him go see the Giants, but wait till he sees Bills mafia and what we’re doing in Buffalo. I think he’s going to be blown away.”

Whether or not Beckham signing with Buffalo is a shoo-in, like Miller’s comments seem to indicate, is up to the All-Pro receiver. But if Beckham can contribute as he did for the Rams during their Super Bowl run last season, a contending team will get a huge lift as the NFL playoffs draw closer.